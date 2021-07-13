Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,270 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,377,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,808,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,808 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,570,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,221,698,000 after buying an additional 527,334 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,511,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,219,000 after buying an additional 989,433 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,779,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,365,000 after buying an additional 141,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,450,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,244,000 after buying an additional 169,839 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.59. The company had a trading volume of 67,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,321. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.40 and a 52-week high of $128.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.57.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

