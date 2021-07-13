Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,379 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.7% during the first quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 20,035 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 64.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 520,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $30,256,000 after buying an additional 203,101 shares during the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 6,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 120.2% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,352 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.30. 205,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,707,330. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.01. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $233.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $90,158.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,152.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,720 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. HSBC raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.93.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

