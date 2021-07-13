Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,742,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 3.0% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period.

MDY stock traded down $5.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $489.22. 43,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,365. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.36. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $317.31 and a 1 year high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

