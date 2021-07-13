PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.36

Shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and traded as high as $1.52. PEDEVCO shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 1,157,319 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of PEDEVCO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.07.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter. PEDEVCO had a negative net margin of 316.34% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%.

In related news, VP Moore Clark sold 84,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $110,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 454,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,380.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PEDEVCO by 152.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 39,639 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in PEDEVCO during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PEDEVCO during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in PEDEVCO during the first quarter valued at about $190,000. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held approximately 37,068 net acres in the Permian Basin Asset located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,948 net D-J Basin acres in D-J Basin Asset situated in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

