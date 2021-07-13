PegNet (PEG) Price Tops $0.0002

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 13th. Over the last seven days, PegNet has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. PegNet has a total market cap of $444,793.59 and approximately $5,834.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PegNet coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00041846 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00112535 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00153840 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,835.81 or 0.99675638 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.66 or 0.00938205 BTC.

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

