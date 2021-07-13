Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:PTON) Director Sells $892,600.00 in Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:PTON) Director Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.26, for a total transaction of $892,600.00.

Jon Callaghan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $1,076,000.00.

PTON stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,904,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,497,037. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.23 and a 1 year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

