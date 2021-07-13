PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.44

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.44 and last traded at $13.39, with a volume of 1887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.

PFLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $518.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 79.52%. The business had revenue of $19.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 million. Research analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 101.79%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,423,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,794,000 after acquiring an additional 163,880 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $22,783,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 688,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after buying an additional 102,457 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $1,757,000. 26.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

