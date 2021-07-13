Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,219 ($15.93). Pennon Group shares last traded at GBX 1,208 ($15.78), with a volume of 629,547 shares trading hands.

PNN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pennon Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,072 ($14.01) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.45, a quick ratio of 12.86 and a current ratio of 14.04. The stock has a market cap of £3.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,100.69.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a GBX 355 ($4.64) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 5th. This is an increase from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $14.97. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.09%.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

