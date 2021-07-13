Peony Price Tops $0.44 on Top Exchanges (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 21.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. During the last week, Peony has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Peony has a market cap of $5.38 million and $66,668.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001372 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00056694 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003412 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000327 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000734 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000092 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 46.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 12,127,438 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.