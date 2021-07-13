Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $52.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.56 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 9.99%. On average, analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $29.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $576.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.93. Peoples Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

PEBO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Hovde Group raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peoples Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $27,978.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,337.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George W. Broughton sold 4,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $139,814.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,323.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,828 shares of company stock valued at $363,378. 3.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

