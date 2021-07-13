pEOS (PEOS) Price Down 10.5% This Week

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 13th. pEOS has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $123.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pEOS coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, pEOS has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00043553 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00118473 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00155467 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,552.45 or 0.99863481 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.05 or 0.00951151 BTC.

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official website is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

