Pepe Cash (PEPECASH) Price Tops $0.0055

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded up 138% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 13th. In the last seven days, Pepe Cash has traded 62% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pepe Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pepe Cash has a total market cap of $3.88 million and approximately $17,834.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00042235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00114469 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00153211 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,489.16 or 0.99962610 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.69 or 0.00934384 BTC.

Pepe Cash Coin Profile

Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 coins. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @myrarepepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe Cash is a Counterparty asset issued on the Bitcoin Blockchain created to facilitate the buying/selling of rare pepe cards. Pepe Cash is also used to submit pepe cards to the rare pepe directory. After being approved to enter the directory, the pepe cards appear in the Rare Pepe Wallet and can be bought or sold. “

Pepe Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepe Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pepe Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

