Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Lowers Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,775 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.4% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its position in Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Apple by 9,693.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Capital Group bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,288 shares of company stock valued at $20,778,298 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $144.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.47. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.14 and a 52 week high of $146.32.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.07.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

