Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,215 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 3,308 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.39% of Perficient worth $7,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Perficient by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,480 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $17,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Perficient by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,966 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Perficient by 382.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,400 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Perficient by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,640 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $545,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,947 shares in the company, valued at $9,704,016.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $555,120.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

PRFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Perficient in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $83.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $83.97.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.55 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 5.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

