Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Major Shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc Sells 59,844 Shares

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 59,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $238,179.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 146,227 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total transaction of $564,436.22.

On Friday, June 25th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 44,098 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $164,926.52.

On Monday, June 14th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 41,866 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total transaction of $156,160.18.

On Friday, June 11th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 72,411 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $272,989.47.

On Monday, April 26th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 997,392 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $2,363,819.04.

Shares of NASDAQ PFMT traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,544,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,494. The company has a market cap of $257.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.60 and a beta of -0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20. Performant Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $5.14.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter. Performant Financial had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 471.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Performant Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Performant Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Performant Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Performant Financial by 59.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 104,693 shares during the period. 40.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Performant Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

