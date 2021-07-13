Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Short Interest Up 959.7% in June

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a growth of 959.7% from the June 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PDRDY shares. Barclays set a $43.06 target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Pernod Ricard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.03.

Shares of OTCMKTS PDRDY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.14. 41,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,060. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.40.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Pernod Ricard’s payout ratio is 38.33%.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

