Pete Thompson Sells 2,100 Shares of eBay Inc. (NYSE:EBAY) Stock

eBay Inc. (NYSE:EBAY) SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $129,780.00.

NYSE EBAY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,474,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,599,027. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $70.76.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

