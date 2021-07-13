Pete Thompson Sells 2,100 Shares of eBay Inc. (NYSE:EBAY) Stock

eBay Inc. (NYSE:EBAY) SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $129,780.00.
NYSE EBAY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,474,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,599,027. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $70.76.
About eBay
Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin
Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.