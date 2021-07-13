PetIQ, Inc. (NYSE:PETQ) CEO Sells $4,442,040.00 in Stock

PetIQ, Inc. (NYSE:PETQ) CEO Mccord Christensen sold 111,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $4,442,040.00.

Mccord Christensen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Mccord Christensen sold 100,000 shares of PetIQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $4,007,000.00.

NYSE PETQ traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $38.47. 236,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,333. PetIQ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.42 and a twelve month high of $46.00.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

