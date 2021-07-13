Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 1,388.9% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PGAS stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 169,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,201. Petrogress has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.08.

Petrogress, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Midstream segments. The company engages in the refining of crude oil into petroleum products, marketing of crude oil and the refined products; marine and land transportation, marketing, and retailing of gas oil, naphtha, fuels, and lubricants.

