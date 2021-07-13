Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 1,388.9% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of PGAS stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 169,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,201. Petrogress has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.08.
About Petrogress
