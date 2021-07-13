Phantasma (SOUL) Market Cap Achieves $14.97 Million

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma has a total market cap of $14.97 million and approximately $263,915.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000455 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,409.32 or 1.00189505 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00035122 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007192 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00009271 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00054136 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000877 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005975 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 101,765,516 coins. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.