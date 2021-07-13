Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $11.60

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.60, but opened at $11.30. Pharming Group shares last traded at $11.37, with a volume of 1,785 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $43.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Pharming Group will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) by 173.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

