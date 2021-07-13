Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,191 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 13,821 shares.The stock last traded at $16.25 and had previously closed at $16.25.

PHVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pharvaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pharvaris in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pharvaris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

The stock has a market cap of $517.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.86.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.36). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pharvaris will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHVS. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pharvaris Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

