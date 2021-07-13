Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:PHAT) Major Shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda Sells 4,300 Shares

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:PHAT) major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $151,274.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, May 21st, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 18,746 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $665,483.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 21,541 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $773,968.13.

On Thursday, May 27th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 20,811 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $766,677.24.

On Thursday, June 10th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,293 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $115,880.67.

On Friday, June 18th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 8,703 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $305,562.33.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 2,364 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $82,858.20.

On Monday, June 14th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 2,826 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $99,079.56.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 9,394 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $331,702.14.

On Thursday, June 24th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 11,048 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $388,226.72.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 2,609 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $91,445.45.

PHAT stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.95. The company had a trading volume of 38,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,033. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $50.78.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.