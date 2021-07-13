Philip Ryan Sr. Barros Sells 14,573 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ICHR) Stock

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ICHR) CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 14,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.47, for a total value of $735,499.31.

ICHR stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,764. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $63.42.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

