Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 693.60 ($9.06). Phoenix Group shares last traded at GBX 693.40 ($9.06), with a volume of 1,547,538 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PHNX shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 790 ($10.32) price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Phoenix Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 779 ($10.18).

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,166.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

