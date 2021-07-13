PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXHI) Short Interest Update

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXHI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PXHI traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.09. 38,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,261. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60. PhoneX has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $1.10.

About PhoneX

PhoneX Holdings, Inc operates as a market maker of used smartphones. The company acquires products from individual consumers through its uSell.com Website, as well as from various carriers, big box retailers, and manufacturers through its subsidiary, We Sell Cellular. It sells its devices to professional buyers, such as brick and mortar retailers, online retailers, large and small wholesalers, small repair shops, large refurbishing providers, and insurance companies, as well as directly to consumers through third party e-commerce platforms.

