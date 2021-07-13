PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXHI) Short Interest Update

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXHI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PXHI traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.09. 38,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,261. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60. PhoneX has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $1.10.
About PhoneX
