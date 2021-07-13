Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) dropped 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $69.23 and last traded at $69.23. Approximately 1,040 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 321,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.95.

PLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -105.37 and a beta of 0.37.

In other news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 22,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $1,664,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong purchased 2,500 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.62 per share, for a total transaction of $174,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 223.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 970 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,322 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

