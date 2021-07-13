Piedmont Lithium (NYSE:PLL) Stock Price Down 5.1% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NYSE:PLL) fell 5.1% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $69.23 and last traded at $69.23. 1,040 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 894,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.95.

Specifically, Director Susan C. Jones purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.06 per share, with a total value of $292,240.00. Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 26,080 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $1,972,430.40.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile (NYSE:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,322 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

