Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.92

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.92 and last traded at $6.92, with a volume of 239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

PGENY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. initiated coverage on shares of Pigeon in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pigeon in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.55.

Pigeon Corporation manufactures, sells, imports, and exports baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, elder care products, etc. in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Baby & Mother Care Business, Child Care Service Business, Health & Elder Care Business, Overseas Business, China Business, and Other segments.

