Pinkcoin (PINK) Trading Down 16.9% This Week

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and $1,163.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.52 or 0.00371572 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002985 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000258 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00012462 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $513.93 or 0.01584483 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000104 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 454,317,224 coins and its circulating supply is 429,056,788 coins. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

