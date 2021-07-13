Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $89.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.30. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNFP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

