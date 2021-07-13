Piper Sandler Comments on Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

SAMG stock opened at $15.23 on Tuesday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.37. The firm has a market cap of $219.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.71.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.09 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAMG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,529,000 after acquiring an additional 29,985 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 244,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 289.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. 46.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

