PIXEL (PXL) Price Hits $0.0023 on Top Exchanges

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, PIXEL has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. PIXEL has a market cap of $1.27 million and $134.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,532.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.18 or 0.01442202 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.25 or 0.00421876 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00078643 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000061 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

