Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PAA. Zacks Investment Research cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.53.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock remained flat at $$10.74 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 108,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,659,027. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 2.32.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.86 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 12.1% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 108,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 55,204 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth about $489,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. 44.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

