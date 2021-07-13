Playgroundz Price Down 48.2% This Week (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. During the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded 48.2% lower against the dollar. Playgroundz has a market capitalization of $129,648.88 and $1,466.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playgroundz coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00043836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00113539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00158165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,535.53 or 0.99923824 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $309.84 or 0.00951574 BTC.

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

