Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Down 6.5%

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) fell 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.93 and last traded at $25.93. Approximately 1,092 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 122,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.72.

PLRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

The company has a market cap of $921.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.89.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.93% and a negative net margin of 501.02%. Research analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $100,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $360,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,065,762.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $699,390. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 829.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 601.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $179,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

