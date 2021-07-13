Pliant Therapeutics (NYSE:PLRX) Stock Price Down 6.5% After Insider Selling

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PLRX) dropped 6.5% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $25.93 and last traded at $25.93. 1,092 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 141,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.72.

Specifically, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $360,875.00. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 4,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $132,120.00.

About Pliant Therapeutics (NYSE:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.