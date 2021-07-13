Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE:PSTI) Major Shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited Sells 355,570 Shares

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE:PSTI) major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited sold 355,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $1,315,609.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Clover Wolf Capital – Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Clover Wolf Capital – Limited sold 410,376 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total value of $1,584,051.36.

Shares of NYSE PSTI opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $12.15.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

