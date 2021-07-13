Po.et (POE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $105.00

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. During the last week, Po.et has traded 45.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Po.et coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Po.et has a market cap of $361,909.44 and $105.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00050681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00015171 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.86 or 0.00812879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000403 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005501 BTC.

Po.et Profile

POE is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. The official website for Po.et is po.et . The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

Buying and Selling Po.et

