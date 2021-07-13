Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires New Position in PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,299,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,722,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 18.97% of PropTech Investment Co. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II in the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at $2,085,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $734,000.

Shares of PTIC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,242. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.80. PropTech Investment Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $10.70.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

