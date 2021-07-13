Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires New Position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,075,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,454,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter worth about $1,508,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter worth about $3,921,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter worth about $2,513,000.

NASDAQ ATVCU traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $10.00. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $10.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.04.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

