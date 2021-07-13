Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 566,057 ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 566,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 0.37% of ACV Auctions as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,071,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,639,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,103,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth $1,873,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth $5,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

ACVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACV Auctions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.53. 6,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,313. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.25. ACV Auctions Inc. has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.47 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACV Auctions news, insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $2,233,601.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

