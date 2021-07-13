Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 75.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of MongoDB worth $13,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 95.2% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in MongoDB by 77.9% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after acquiring an additional 17,097 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at $1,964,000. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $178,536,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in MongoDB by 5.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.32, for a total transaction of $12,576,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,697,026.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.91, for a total transaction of $1,351,117.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,598,222.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 218,788 shares of company stock worth $70,935,513. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDB traded up $6.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $357.53. 3,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of -76.07 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.32. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.27 and a 1-year high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.25.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

