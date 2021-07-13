Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys 111,600 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 619,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 111,600 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 0.82% of MaxLinear worth $21,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after buying an additional 38,362 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the first quarter worth approximately $659,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

MXL traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $42.19. 829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,720. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $20.91 and a one year high of $44.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $209.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. MaxLinear’s revenue was up 237.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MXL shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.13.

In other news, insider James Lougheed sold 4,976 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $179,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 9,562 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $314,494.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,621,769 in the last three months. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

