Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys 15,138 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,138 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $25,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,487.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $686,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOW stock traded up $1.84 on Tuesday, hitting $563.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,658. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $390.84 and a 12-month high of $598.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $502.19. The company has a market capitalization of $111.32 billion, a PE ratio of 749.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOW. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.54.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $606,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total transaction of $9,241,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $18,019,661 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

