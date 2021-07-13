Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys 334,695 Shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,328,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,695 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 17.80% of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition worth $13,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,662,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,539,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,487,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition by 17.8% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,186,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,804,000 after buying an additional 178,900 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition by 301.7% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 187,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 140,500 shares during the period.

Get Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.08 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,239. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.09. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $10.75.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecom industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.