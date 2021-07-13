Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Decreases Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 47,980 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 0.42% of Ambarella worth $15,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ambarella by 12.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,199,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,182,000 after purchasing an additional 356,345 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ambarella by 677.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 714,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,758,000 after purchasing an additional 622,847 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ambarella by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,586,000 after purchasing an additional 39,558 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ambarella by 3,702.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,140,000 after purchasing an additional 418,426 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMBA. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ambarella in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.42.

AMBA traded down $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.10. 326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,380. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.38 and a beta of 1.40. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $137.21.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.64 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $473,592.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,885,283.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $146,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,244 shares of company stock worth $1,945,614 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

