Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Grows Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,736 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $35,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.5% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,675,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 5.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $8,954,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 9.1% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 27.0% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $281.03. The company had a trading volume of 17,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,998. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $280.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The company has a market cap of $127.53 billion, a PE ratio of 64.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $261.34.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s payout ratio is 60.19%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMT. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.83.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,566 shares of company stock worth $15,067,189. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

