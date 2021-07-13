Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Has $36.93 Million Stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,205,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 769,493 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 1.05% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $36,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 263,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 17,274 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Mark Stevens purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $878,000. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 53.8% in the first quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 64,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 22,550 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSLV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.24. 27,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,067,031. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $11.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.67.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

