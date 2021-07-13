Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) by 113.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,402,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,275,262 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 1.90% of Paya worth $26,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paya in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paya in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Paya in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Paya in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Paya in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAYA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist started coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYA traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.54. 2,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,934. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.05. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $55.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.87 million. Analysts anticipate that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

